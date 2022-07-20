Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding on Tuesday

The country experienced a total of 1915 MW of load shedding on Tuesday, the first day of a new era of area-wise planned power cuts announced by the government, reports UNB.

“We generated a total of 12,442 MW of electricity against a demand for 14,400 MW. The load shedding was planned to be 1915 MW to cover the gap between demand and supply,” said Shamim Hasan, newly promoted director, public relations, of the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) at 8.00pm on Tuesday.

Dhaka metropolis and its adjoining areas started facing power outages on Tuesday morning, with distribution companies resorting to rationing of electricity to avert an energy crisis looming over Bangladesh.