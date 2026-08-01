US expresses 'strong confidence' in Tarique Rahman's leadership

US Special Presidential Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday, with the two sides discussing bilateral ties, US investment, the Rohingya crisis and cooperation in the health sector.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon at 9:30am.

During the meeting, Gor said the US government has strong confidence in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's leadership, adding that stability has returned to Bangladesh under his administration, says a press release.

As a reflection of that confidence, the envoy said the United States had positively revised its existing travel advisory for Bangladesh, which he said would send an important signal to American investors that the country is now ready for significant investment.