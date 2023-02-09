Different rail connectivity in Dhaka by 2030: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said Dhaka dwellers will witness different rail connectivity by 2030 to ease the traffic situation.

"InshaAllah, a different scenario will be established in Dhaka city by 2030 through the rail communication," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating train movement from Rooppur, Shashidal and Joydebpur railway stations on the newly installed 69.20km rail track under three projects of Bangladesh Railway (BR) on Thursday.

Joining virtually the function from her official residence Ganabhaban, she also said the government has introduced metro rail which will be extended from Uttara to Kamalapur in future.

"Not only on the overhead (elevated route), but also we are going to underground ...," she said referring to the inauguration of construction works of the underground rail under MRT-I scheme.