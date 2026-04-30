PM calls for peaceful coexistence of people regardless of religion, caste

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday said that his government is committed to ensuring an environment where every citizen can live in peace and security regardless of party, opinion, religion or caste.

“The main responsibility and commitment of our government is to build a state and society where every citizen of the country can freely practice and enjoy their religious rituals and rights,” he said.

The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with leaders of the Buddhist community at the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat here this morning on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.