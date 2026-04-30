PM calls for peaceful coexistence of people regardless of religion, caste
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday said that his government is committed to ensuring an environment where every citizen can live in peace and security regardless of party, opinion, religion or caste.
“The main responsibility and commitment of our government is to build a state and society where every citizen of the country can freely practice and enjoy their religious rituals and rights,” he said.
The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with leaders of the Buddhist community at the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat here this morning on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
Stating that religion belongs to individuals but the right to security belongs to all, he said the current government does not want to do politics using religion.
Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman said, “We do not want to use religion for political interests, nor have we done so in the past. Regardless of religion or caste, Bangalee and non-Bangalee alike will enjoy equal rights in all spheres- this is the policy of the current government.”
The freedom fighters achieved the independence of Bangladesh with the aspiration of building a safe country for everyone, believer and non-believer, regardless of religion or caste, he said.
“We, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, all together liberated this country at the cost of millions of lives. Therefore, this independent Bangladesh belongs to you, to me, to all of us,” the premier added.
Noting that ‘Bangladeshi nationalism’ is a political philosophy of the current government, he said it has been proven repeatedly in Bangladesh.
“Only the philosophy of Bangladeshi nationalism can ensure harmonious coexistence of all castes, religious communities and ethnic groups in the country. None of you should ever consider yourselves as a minority,” the prime minister said.
At the beginning of his speech, Tarique Rahman extended his felicitation to Buddhists around the world, saying, every religion calls people towards welfare.
“The main religious leader of Buddhism, great Gautama Buddha, gave the Panchashila principles to his followers. These principles include refraining from killing animals, stealing, adultery, falsehood, and intoxicants,” he said.
In this connection, he said love, non-violence, and compassion for all living beings are also teachings of Buddhism.
“Alongside state laws, if every citizen properly follows their respective religious teachings, we all can build a humane state and society together,” the prime minister added.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad), Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan and State Minister Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin, Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Ethnic affairs Bijon Kanti Sarkar, lawmaker from Bandarban Saching Prue, BNP nominated MP candidate for reserved (woman) seat from the hill region Madhabi Marma and Sukomal Barua were present at the greeting exchange event.
On the occasion, representatives of the Buddhist community presented a commemorative crest and a replica of a Buddha statue to the prime minister.