PM offers ziarat at his parents' graves
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday offered ziarat at the graves of his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and mother former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
After exchanging Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at the State Guest House Jamuna he along with his family members went to the graves at city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to offer the ziarat.
During the ziarat, the Prime Minister recited the fateha and offered prayers (dua) seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of his parents.
Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman and his daughter Barrister Zaima Rahman, and Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman and daughters Zahia Rahman and Zafia Rahman were present at that time.
Later, as Chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman along with senior party leaders placed a floral wreath at the graves on behalf of the party.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Chairman’s Advisory Council Member Mahbub Uddin Khokon, BNP Publicity Affairs Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam, MP, and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Defence Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam were present, among others.
Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said after offering the ziarat, the Prime Minister returned to his Gulshan residence with his family members.