PM offers ziarat at his parents' graves

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday offered ziarat at the graves of his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and mother former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

After exchanging Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at the State Guest House Jamuna he along with his family members went to the graves at city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to offer the ziarat.

During the ziarat, the Prime Minister recited the fateha and offered prayers (dua) seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of his parents.