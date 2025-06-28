Planning adviser asks govt officials to start preparation for elections

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud asked the government officials to start preparation for the next general election and stressed on recovery of illegal arms.

“Our main target is to conduct a good election and maintaining law and order situation. What we are doing now are byproducts. The reforms being undertaken by ministries are happening because of the time and opportunity available. But the main task now is to prepare for the election,” the adviser was speaking at a views-exchange meeting with government officials in Chattogram.

The meeting was held at the Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday afternoon.