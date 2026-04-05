BNP govt also retaining power to dismiss elected representatives "at will"

A notable aspect of these four ordinances is that they override other provisions of the law, allowing direct exercise of executive power regardless of existing legal clauses. As a result, the government can remove anyone at any time, without the previous requirement of specific charges, investigation, or judicial process.

After forming the government, a special committee of the Jatiya Sangsad reviewed 133 ordinances issued during the 18 months of the interim government. The committee recommended approval of 117 ordinances.

Of the remaining 20, it recommended the repeal of 4 and not placing 16 in Parliament as bills for now, meaning these 20 ordinances are set to lose validity. These include one related to the appointment of Supreme Court judges, two concerning the Supreme Court Secretariat, three related to the National Human Rights Commission, two concerning enforced disappearance prevention, and one related to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Among the ordinances that the BNP is retaining or recommending to be enacted into law are those related to local government, which include provisions allowing the dismissal of representatives “at will.”

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam told journalists yesterday, Saturday, after paying tribute at the graves of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, that the ordinances issued during the interim government regarding local government have already been vetted by a parliamentary special committee and approved for introduction in Parliament as law. He said they will be placed before Parliament as soon as possible.

When asked why the dismissal provisions in the local government ordinances are being retained despite being described as “undemocratic,” State Minister Mir Shahe Alam told Prothom Alo last night, “If the dismissal is lawful, we will proceed with it. If it is contrary to the law, the person dismissed can go to court. There is no problem.”