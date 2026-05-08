Bangladesh stresses stronger global cooperation to ensure migrants’ rights
Bangladesh has called for stronger global cooperation to curb irregular migration, protect migrant rights and ensure fair recruitment, decent work and equitable wages for migrant workers worldwide.
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury made the call while addressing the General Debate of the Second International Migration Review Forum at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Thursday, according to a message received in Dhaka today, Friday.
The minister said Bangladesh was strengthening accountability and expanding migrants’ access to justice through a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” approach.
He said the government had constituted a Migration Compact Taskforce and adopted a National Action Plan for 2026-2030 to advance safe, orderly and regular migration under the United Nations Global Compact for Migration.
Ariful said Bangladesh had already fulfilled seven of its 10 commitments made at the first review forum, submitted six new pledges and joined two regional initiatives while presenting its first Voluntary National Review on implementation of the Global Compact for Migration.
Highlighting climate change as an increasingly significant driver of migration, he called for predictable financing and enhanced technical support for climate-vulnerable countries.
The minister also reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to working closely with international partners to promote safe migration and ensure dignified return and sustainable reintegration of migrants.