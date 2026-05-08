Bangladesh stresses stronger global cooperation to ensure migrants’ rights

Bangladesh has called for stronger global cooperation to curb irregular migration, protect migrant rights and ensure fair recruitment, decent work and equitable wages for migrant workers worldwide.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury made the call while addressing the General Debate of the Second International Migration Review Forum at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Thursday, according to a message received in Dhaka today, Friday.