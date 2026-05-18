NEC approves Tk 3 lakh crore ADP for FY27 with focus on reform, infrastructure
The National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) worth Tk 3,00,000 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting held at NEC conference room.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury briefed reporters after the meeting.
He said the proposed ADP includes Tk 1,90,000 crore from government funds and Tk 1,10,000 crore from foreign loans and grants.
The proposed ADP size marks a 50 per cent increase from the revised ADP of the current fiscal year, with domestic resource allocation rising by 48.44 per cent and external financing increasing by 52.77 per cent.
According to a press release of the Planning Ministry the Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the fiscal year 2026-27 reflects a new vision for development.
Some 1277 new projects have been proposed from different dates and departments.
In addition, 148 projects have been proposed to be included in the PPP cluster and the Bangladesh Change Trust Fund. The symbol reflects the importance of private investment and climate adaptation.
The ADP for the fiscal year 2026-27 has emphasised on the special growth of projects and financial arrangements. There has been a large increase in the stimulus given to the project sector in the current fiscal year, which indicates an improvement in the capacity of development activities.
Out of the 15 sectors in the ADP, the Local Government Department, the Roads and Highways Department, the Healthcare Department and the Media and Higher Education Department have been ranked as the preferred sectors.
A special allocation of Tk 17,000 crore has been made in the development assistance sector, which will play an important role in protecting the poor and the people.
Among the new projects, the number of foreign-financed projects is large, which reflects the confidence of the international development initiative, it said.
Again, the instructions for the early completion of projects that can be completed by June 2027 and the efforts to make development more effective and personal to strengthen the plan are maintained.
In the light of the “Five-Year Strategic Framework for Reform and Development”, the ADP has been organised into five main pillars.
The first pillar “State System Reform” has given importance to the expansion of justice and law services, digitisation, law enforcement agencies, increasing activity and controlling activity. Multi-Year Public Investment Program (MYPIP)
The second pillar “Unequal socio-economic development” has the highest importance. Education, health, agriculture, skilled manpower creation and social security programs, are the forefront here. Education and health sector promotion are among the allocated sectors.
The third pillar “Restructuring and recovery of fragile economies” has given importance to energy security, renewable energy, group infrastructure, energy strengthening and the formation of economic zones. At the same time, plans to increase employment opportunities and peacefulness are included.
The second pillar “Regionalised balanced development” has given importance to the development activities of the north, coastal, hilly and port centers. Chittagong and The issues of supporting Mongla as a logistics hub and building coastal security infrastructure are special. General
The fifth pillar “Religion, Society, Culture, Culture and Solidarity” includes the issues of social harmony, cultural development, mass society development and development infrastructure development.