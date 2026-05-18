NEC approves Tk 3 lakh crore ADP for FY27 with focus on reform, infrastructure

According to a press release of the Planning Ministry the Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the fiscal year 2026-27 reflects a new vision for development.

Some 1277 new projects have been proposed from different dates and departments.

In addition, 148 projects have been proposed to be included in the PPP cluster and the Bangladesh Change Trust Fund. The symbol reflects the importance of private investment and climate adaptation.

The ADP for the fiscal year 2026-27 has emphasised on the special growth of projects and financial arrangements. There has been a large increase in the stimulus given to the project sector in the current fiscal year, which indicates an improvement in the capacity of development activities.

Out of the 15 sectors in the ADP, the Local Government Department, the Roads and Highways Department, the Healthcare Department and the Media and Higher Education Department have been ranked as the preferred sectors.