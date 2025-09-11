Biman operates extra flight to repatriate stranded Bangladeshis from Nepal

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate an extra flight to bring back Bangladeshi passengers stranded in Nepal after the suspension of flights earlier this week amid political unrest in Kathmandu.

“Passengers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines who were scheduled to travel on 09 and 10 September from Kathmandu to Dhaka, but could not depart due to unavoidable circumstances, may avail themselves of the extra Biman flight BG374,” the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu said in an urgent notice.