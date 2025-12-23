Finance Uncovered condemns attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star

London-based nonprofit and independent investigative journalism organisation Finance Uncovered has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the offices and journalists of Bangladesh’s leading news outlets, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

The organisation in a statement said that the attacks on journalists of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are deeply alarming for press freedom and the safety of journalists.

Finance Uncovered noted that within the past 12 months, it had been involved with journalists from both newspapers through training programmes, study visits, and joint investigative reporting projects.