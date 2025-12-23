Finance Uncovered condemns attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star
London-based nonprofit and independent investigative journalism organisation Finance Uncovered has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the offices and journalists of Bangladesh’s leading news outlets, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
The organisation in a statement said that the attacks on journalists of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are deeply alarming for press freedom and the safety of journalists.
Finance Uncovered noted that within the past 12 months, it had been involved with journalists from both newspapers through training programmes, study visits, and joint investigative reporting projects.
The statement further said that the firm stance and principled journalism of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star journalists—holding those in power accountable regardless of political affiliation—have been a profound source of inspiration for the organisation.
It added that this commitment existed in the past and remains unwavering.
At this critical time, Finance Uncovered expressed full solidarity with all journalists and staff of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, reaffirming that it will continue to take a firm stand against any attack on independent and investigative journalism.