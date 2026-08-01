Bangladesh joins Saudi-led maritime defence coalition: Why the initiative, what are its goals?

Saudi Arabia has formed a multinational maritime defence coalition comprising 14 countries, including Bangladesh, after disruptions to its energy exports through the Red Sea. The alliance aims to ensure the safe and unrestricted movement of all types of vessels through the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the initiative in a statement on Thursday. A senior Bangladeshi government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Prothom Alo on Friday that Bangladesh has joined the Saudi-led coalition.

According to a report by Arab News, citing the Saudi Defence Ministry, 51 countries were invited to discussions on the alliance, and 43 participated. Ultimately, the coalition was established with 14 members: Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Djibouti, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, and Nigeria.

A diplomatic source in Riyadh told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh was represented at Thursday's meeting by Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD).

Several senior officials at Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also speaking anonymously, said Saudi Arabia had been discussing the proposal with Bangladesh for more than a month. Riyadh had initially hoped to bring at least 50 countries into the initiative, but the alliance was launched with 14 members.

A Bangladeshi government source said Dhaka decided to join after reviewing and discussing the Saudi proposal.