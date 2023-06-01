Govt targets 7.5pc GDP growth in FY24

The government is targeting to attain a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year (FY24) since the country is expected to return to the higher growth trajectory.

"On the whole, we expect to return to higher growth trajectory and achieve a 7.5 per cent GDP growth in the coming fiscal year, by way of investing in the productive sectors and stimulating productivity and domestic demand," said finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Kamal said this while placing the proposed budget for FY24 at parliament on Thursday. To achieve the growth target, he said the government would gradually come out of the contractionary policy and invest in ongoing and new growth-inducing projects including the mega-projects.