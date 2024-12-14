Three more die of dengue in 24hrs
Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 548 this year.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), recent fatalities have been reported in various divisions of the country. One death each occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Barishal division, and Khulna division (outside the city corporations).
During the same period, 316 additional patients were hospitalised with viral fever, the DGHS added.
Of them, 95 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 63 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.
As of now, 1,777 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.
Since 1 January, 2024, a total of 98,504 dengue cases have been reported.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 1,705 people, making it the deadliest year on record.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there were 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.