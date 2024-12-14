Three more die of dengue in 24hrs

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 548 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), recent fatalities have been reported in various divisions of the country. One death each occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Barishal division, and Khulna division (outside the city corporations).

During the same period, 316 additional patients were hospitalised with viral fever, the DGHS added.