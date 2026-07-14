Students block Dhaka, Bogura and Barishal roads for resignation of edu minister

Protesting against the decision to hold the HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examinations on Monday amidst torrential rain and severe waterlogging, students have demanded the resignation of the Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.

Students from various colleges across different parts of the country staged road blockades, demonstrations and rallies to press home their demand.

The protesters blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway in Uttara and the Dhaka–Barishal highway, bringing vehicular movement on both major highways to a complete standstill.