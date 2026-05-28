Prime minister offers prayers at graves of Zia and Khaleda Zia
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman visited the graves of his father, former President Ziaur Rahman, and his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
Today, Thursday, a little after 10:15 am, Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman visited their graves at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
Earlier, at around 7:30 am, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah Ground adjacent to the High Court in the capital.
The Eid prayer was led by Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Along with the president and prime minister, judges, members of the cabinet, and diplomats from various Muslim-majority countries stationed in Bangladesh also took part in the Eid prayers.