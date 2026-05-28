Prime minister offers prayers at graves of Zia and Khaleda Zia

Earlier, at around 7:30 am, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah Ground adjacent to the High Court in the capital.

The Eid prayer was led by Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Along with the president and prime minister, judges, members of the cabinet, and diplomats from various Muslim-majority countries stationed in Bangladesh also took part in the Eid prayers.