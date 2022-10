State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday that some 8 million consumers remained without electricity across the country due to the impact of cyclone Sitrang in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“Of this, some 6 million are under the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and the remaining consumers are of other organisations, including Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) and West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCO),” he told reporters at his ministry on Tuesday.

He noted that power supply to 70 per cent of the affected areas will be restored by Tuesday evening while the rest 30 per cent will get electricity by Wednesday afternoon.