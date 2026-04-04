Bangladeshi woman beaten to death with a hammer in the US, one arrested

A Bangladeshi woman named Nilufar Yasmin has been beaten to death with a hammer in Fort Myers, Florida, in the United States. The suspect, Rolbert Joachin, was arrested by Fort Myers Police shortly after the incident. He is currently being held in Lee County Jail.

Nilufar Yasmin worked as a cashier at the Bangladeshi-owned D&D Convenience Store located on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Mohammad Shipu, manager and co-founder of D&D Convenience Store, told Prothom Alo that Nilufar Yasmin, 48, had joined the shop as a cashier three months ago. Her home is in Kushakhali union under Chandraganj upazila of Lakshmipur district in Bangladesh. She had two daughters aged 16 and 20.