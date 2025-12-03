Writ petition filed seeking suspension of all activities on 13th parliamentary election
A writ petition has been filed seeking suspension of all subsequent activities regarding the holding of the 13th parliamentary election.
On behalf of Bangladesh Congress, the party’s secretary general and lawyer Md Earul Islam filed the writ today, Wednesday, in the section concerned of the High Court.
Writ may be heard next week in the High Court bench comprising Justice Sikder Mahmudur Raji and Justice Raziuddin Ahmed, lawyer Md Earul Islam said.
The interim government has already announced that the national parliamentary election and the referendum on the July National Charter will be held on the same day in the first half of February next year.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said last Saturday that the election schedule may be announced in the second week of December.
Now, a writ petition has been filed seeking suspension of all subsequent activities regarding the holding of the upcoming national election.