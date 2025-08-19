EU pledges €4 to support credible elections in Bangladesh

Besides, the EU has a focus on voter education in Bangladesh as the European Union is determined to empower its partner in Bangladesh and of course the election commission as it conducts these elections.

He mentioned that the EU will also support the Bangladesh election commission directly in terms of capacity building and expert input including in the fields of operational planning and dispute resolution to give examples.

"Our focus here on the conduct of elections as in other areas of our work in Bangladesh will be on ensuring the independence and the efficiency and the accountability of the institutions here," Miller added.

Miller said the European Union considers Bangladesh a priority for a potential EU election observation mission. "So, this is something that we will continue to discuss with the interim government and the election commission in the coming months," he said.

Replying to another question, Michael Miller said a team of EU technical experts will come to Bangladesh next month to consider whether the context is right for the EU to deploy an election observation mission here in Bangladesh.

"So, we are looking at feasibility and we are looking at the advisability but what I can tell you is that politically Bangladesh is a priority for the European Union when it comes to the deployment of an election observation mission," he said.