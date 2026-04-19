Bangladesh–EU relations set to transition from development cooperation to political partnership

Relations between Bangladesh and the European union are set to transition from development cooperation to a political partnership.

This transition will take a step forward through the initial signing of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA). Both sides are scheduled to carry out the initial signing tomorrow, Monday, at the EU headquarters in Brussels.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will meet with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas. The initial signing of the agreement will take place after the meeting.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Brussels told Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, that after more than a year of negotiations held in five rounds, both sides finalised a draft PCA consisting of 83 articles. Bangladesh will be the first country in South Asia to sign this agreement.