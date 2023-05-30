HC upholds 13 yrs imprisonment for BNP leader Aman, 9 for Tuku

The High Court upholds nine years imprisonment for BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and 13 years for Dhaka city north BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman in two separate graft cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission.

The court also upheld 3 years imprisonment for Aman’s wife Sabera Aman.

A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order today.