HC upholds 13 yrs imprisonment for BNP leader Aman, 9 for Tuku

The High Court upholds nine years imprisonment for BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and 13 years for Dhaka city north BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman in two separate graft cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission.
The court also upheld 3 years imprisonment for Aman’s wife Sabera Aman.
A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order today.
The court asked them to surrender within two weeks of receiving the certified copies of the order, said the prosecutors.
According to lawyers, Aman was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years by a lower court over concealing information of their assets and amassing illegal wealth. Tuku was convicted in a separate case.
The two BNP leaders filed separate appeals against the verdicts.
Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Nazmul Huda stood for Aman and his wife while Azmalul Hossain and Saifullah Mamun represented Tuku.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state. Khurshid Alam Khan and Taitas Hillol stood for the ACC.
Aman’s lawyer Nazmul Huda said they will file an appeal against the HC order.