BIMSTEC ministerial meeting
BIMSTEC maritime transport cooperation agreement signed
Foreign ministers of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) have signed an agreement on BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Cooperation marking a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity.
The ministers signed the agreement before the 20th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting held in Bangkok of Thailand on Thursday morning, the foreign ministry said in a statement today.
Bangladesh foreign adviser Touhid Hossain participated in the 20th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting.
In his statement, the foreign affairs adviser highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to ensuring collective peace, progress and prosperity through a shared BIMSTEC vision.
He stressed on the tangible, and result-oriented cooperation, including through effective implementation of the BIMSTEC free trade agreement (FTA) enhancing intra-regional trade.
The foreign affairs adviser also raised the issue of 1.2 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and stressed on creating a conducive atmosphere in Myanmar for the return of 1.2 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their land with rights and security.
BIMSTEC foreign ministers finalised the draft Provisional Agenda for the Sixth BIMSTEC Summit and the draft of the Summit Declaration, which will be considered at the Summit scheduled to be held Friday (4 April).
The BIMSTEC foreign ministers have agreed to hold the 21st BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Dhaka.
The meeting concluded with the adoption of the report of the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.