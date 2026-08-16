Tk 6.37bn database unused, another Tk 6.76bn project in progress

In 2022, the government’s Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) compiled a list of the country’s rich and poor. The project cost Tk 6.37 billion. Known as the National Household Database (NHD), the list was intended to make it easier to select beneficiaries for social safety-net programmes. But four years on, the list has not been used. Nor has the data been updated.

Against this backdrop, the Department of Social Services under the Ministry of Social Welfare is preparing to compile another list of the rich and poor. The estimated cost is Tk 6.76 billion.

Funded by a World Bank loan, the stated purpose is to identify beneficiaries for the Family Card programme, a pledge in the BNP government’s election manifesto. The aim is to ensure that female heads of poor households receive Family Card benefits and that members of affluent households are excluded from the list.

Questions have arisen over why another list is needed when the objectives are almost identical. There are also questions about why the Department of Social Services will collect the data when the BBS is the legally mandated agency for conducting surveys and censuses in the country. The proposed expenditure has also drawn criticism.

Several BBS officials told Prothom Alo that the current needs could be met by updating the NHD data and integrating it with information from the 2022 Population and Housing Census. Conducting multiple surveys for the same purpose would amount to nothing more than a waste of public money, they said.

However, Director General of the Department of Social Services Shah Mohammad Mahbub said it would not be appropriate to equate the department’s exercise with a BBS survey. He said data for the Family Card programme would be collected from female heads of households, making it a specialised exercise.