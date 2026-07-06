Algeria marks 64th Independence Day in Dhaka, calls for stronger economic ties with Bangladesh
The Embassy of Algeria celebrated the country's 64th National Independence Day in Dhaka on Sunday, highlighting Algeria's historic liberation struggle while reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation with Bangladesh.
The event was hosted by Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdelouahab Saidani and attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan as the chief guest, along with senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives and members of the Bangladesh-Algeria Business Forum.
In his address, Ambassador Saidani said 5 July marks Algeria's independence from colonial rule in 1962 after a 132-year struggle.
He noted that the day is also observed as Youth Day in Algeria in recognition of the young people who played a pivotal role in the country's liberation movement.
Referring to this year's theme, "The Legacy of Generations," the ambassador said it honours the sacrifices of Algeria's freedom fighters while inspiring younger generations to build a prosperous and sovereign nation.
He described Algeria's independence movement as a symbol of resilience and justice, adding that the country's foreign policy continues to be guided by the principles of self-determination, non-alignment, respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of conflicts and support for just causes, including Palestine and Western Sahara.
The ambassador also highlighted Algeria's strategic position as a bridge between the Mediterranean and the Sahel and its contribution to regional stability and global energy security.
Inviting Bangladeshi businesses to explore investment opportunities in Algeria, Saidani identified pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy and information technology among the sectors with strong potential for cooperation.
He also praised the Bangladesh-Algeria Business Forum for promoting bilateral trade and investment.
Recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries, the ambassador said Algeria was the first Arab nation to officially recognise Bangladesh following its independence in 1971, adding that both countries share a common legacy of sacrifice for freedom and sovereignty.
Speaking at the event, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan said Algeria and Bangladesh share similar histories of struggle for independence and paid tribute to the martyrs of both nations.
He praised Algeria's strategic importance, particularly its role in global energy security, and expressed hope for stronger people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
The minister also called for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, culture and diplomacy, saying both countries believe in peaceful coexistence and have significant opportunities to deepen their partnership.
The programme concluded with renewed commitments to further strengthen Bangladesh-Algeria relations and honour the shared legacy of the two countries' independence movements.