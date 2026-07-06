Algeria marks 64th Independence Day in Dhaka, calls for stronger economic ties with Bangladesh

In his address, Ambassador Saidani said 5 July marks Algeria's independence from colonial rule in 1962 after a 132-year struggle.

He noted that the day is also observed as Youth Day in Algeria in recognition of the young people who played a pivotal role in the country's liberation movement.

Referring to this year's theme, "The Legacy of Generations," the ambassador said it honours the sacrifices of Algeria's freedom fighters while inspiring younger generations to build a prosperous and sovereign nation.

He described Algeria's independence movement as a symbol of resilience and justice, adding that the country's foreign policy continues to be guided by the principles of self-determination, non-alignment, respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of conflicts and support for just causes, including Palestine and Western Sahara.