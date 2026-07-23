President Shahabuddin likely to resign soon

President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign shortly citing physical illness as the reason, responsible sources have indicated.

According to sources within the government and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a message has already been conveyed from the BNP’s high command to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who was elected during the Awami League administration, requesting him to step down. Simultaneously, high-level discussions are underway regarding his potential successor.

This correspondent spoke on Wednesday night with a source connected to the message delivered to the President from the high-level of the ruling party. Requesting anonymity, the source confirmed that it is highly likely that the President will resign very soon.

Discussions are also taking place within the BNP’s high command regarding the election of the next president. The name of a senior secretary currently serving on a contractual basis in an important government post has suddenly emerged in discussions as a potential successor. Previously, however, the names of senior BNP leaders, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moyeen Khan, were under consideration for the role.