Presidential position
President Shahabuddin likely to resign soon
Ill health may be cited as the likely reason for the resignation
BNP’s top leadership already conveys a message signalling the resignation
The govt and the party are discussing potential successors
If the office falls vacant, the Speaker will serve as Acting President
Presidential election will be held within 90 days through a vote by MPs
President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign shortly citing physical illness as the reason, responsible sources have indicated.
According to sources within the government and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a message has already been conveyed from the BNP’s high command to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who was elected during the Awami League administration, requesting him to step down. Simultaneously, high-level discussions are underway regarding his potential successor.
This correspondent spoke on Wednesday night with a source connected to the message delivered to the President from the high-level of the ruling party. Requesting anonymity, the source confirmed that it is highly likely that the President will resign very soon.
Discussions are also taking place within the BNP’s high command regarding the election of the next president. The name of a senior secretary currently serving on a contractual basis in an important government post has suddenly emerged in discussions as a potential successor. Previously, however, the names of senior BNP leaders, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moyeen Khan, were under consideration for the role.
If Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns, the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Speaker will temporarily assume the duties of the President in accordance with the Constitution. Subsequently, a new president will be elected by members of parliament within the prescribed timeframe.
As the next general election is scheduled to take place during the tenure of the new president, the question of who becomes the country’s next head of state has gained immense political significance.
Although Mohammed Shahabuddin was elected under the Awami League’s nomination, the BNP did not take steps to replace him immediately upon forming the government.
However, senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, whose name was floating in connection with the post, told Prothom Alo that he was unaware of any such development.
When asked about the sudden emergence of a contractually appointed secretary’s name for the presidency, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain remarked, “I am completely unaware of this matter. Naturally, if such an event occurs (the president’s resignation), many names will be discussed for the vacant office.”
As of yesterday, Wednesday, no official statement or announcement regarding President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s resignation had been issued by Bangabhaban or the government.
However, a source from the Bangabhaban indicated that the President himself has hinted to his subordinate staff to prepare to leave Bangabhaban soon. According to that source, he plans to rest for a period following his resignation and may travel abroad for medical treatment.
What the Constitution says regarding presidential resignation
According to Article 50(3) of the Constitution, the president may resign from office by writing under his hand addressed to the speaker. Furthermore, Article 54 states that if the office of president becomes vacant, or if the president is unable to discharge the functions of his office due to absence, illness, or any other cause, the speaker shall discharge those functions until a new president is elected.
Under Article 123 of the Constitution, upon a vacancy occurring in the office of president by reason of resignation, death, or removal, an election to fill the vacancy must be held within 90 days. The president is elected by the votes of the MPs. Given that the ruling BNP holds a majority in parliament, the nominee put forward by the party will be elected.
Mohammed Shahabuddin’s appointment to the presidency had sparked widespread discussion and criticism even during the Awami League’s tenure.
Among the names circulating, a secretary currently holding a contractual appointment in a major government position is being widely tipped as the leading candidate. Sources noted that his name has been brought forward in light of his administrative expertise and the confidence reposed in him by the top government leadership. However, party and government decision-makers will hold further discussions before arriving at a final decision.
Ruling party strategists are mindful that the new president will have to manage potential political pressure surrounding the upcoming general election. Therefore, background experience and acceptability across the government, opposition parties, and state institutions are being given significant weight.
Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on 24 April 2023. He was elected unopposed under the nomination of the Awami League. His five-year term was originally scheduled to conclude in April 2028.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid a student-led mass uprising, the country’s political landscape shifted dramatically. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country at that time. Subsequently, Mohammed Shahabuddin served as president through several critical phases of political transition, including the dissolution of parliament and the formation of the interim government.
Following the mass uprising, student leaders demanded the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Various organisations associated with the July Movement staged demonstrations, including besieging Bangabhaban, to demand his resignation. However, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took no initiatives to remove him.
Later, the BNP returned to power through a general election, resulting in a divergence between the political background of the president and that of the government.
Although Mohammed Shahabuddin was elected under the Awami League’s nomination, the BNP did not take steps to replace him immediately upon forming the government. While speculations regarding the president’s future persisted in political circles following the change of power, neither the government nor the BNP publicly demanded his resignation.
While serving at Islami Bank, Mohammed Shahabuddin was appointed president by the now-ousted Awami League government. Resigning from the bank, he assumed office as president on 24 April 2023.
Mohammed Shahabuddin’s appointment to the presidency had sparked widespread discussion and criticism even during the Awami League’s tenure.
He served as a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) from 2011 to 2016, during which several allegations were raised against him. Later, his close ties with the controversial business conglomerate S. Alam Group became public.
Following his tenure at the ACC, he served as the vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank and as an advisor to NRB Global Bank. Both banks were owned at the time by S. Alam Group, an influential business entity during the Awami League regime, and were subject to extensive financial plundering during that period.
While serving at Islami Bank, Mohammed Shahabuddin was appointed president by the now-ousted Awami League government. Resigning from the bank, he assumed office as president on 24 April 2023.
It was widely discussed within the Awami League that the decision to appoint Shahabuddin was made jointly by the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. At the time, critics on social media and in various circles referred to the president as a representative of S. Alam.
Sources indicate that the ruling party allowed time to observe whether the president would step down voluntarily. Recently, the sentiments of the BNP high command were communicated to him.
Should the president ultimately resign, it will mark another major structural transition at the highest constitutional level of the state following the mass uprising and the subsequent general election.
Furthermore, it will afford the BNP its first opportunity since coming to power to install a candidate of its own choosing in the presidency.
As the next national parliamentary election is set to take place during the new president’s term, keen interest remains across the political spectrum as to who will assume the office.