Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury appointed as chief justice

The gazette is dated 23 December 2025. An official of the Law Ministry told Prothom Alo that although the date mentioned is Tuesday, the gazette was published today, Wednesday.

According to the notification, the President appointed Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh under the authority vested in him by Article 95(1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

The appointment will take effect from the date he takes oath of office, the notification said.