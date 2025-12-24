Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury appointed as chief justice
Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has been appointed as the country’s 26th Chief Justice.
The information was disclosed in a gazette notification issued by the Law and Justice Division (Judicial Branch-4) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The gazette is dated 23 December 2025. An official of the Law Ministry told Prothom Alo that although the date mentioned is Tuesday, the gazette was published today, Wednesday.
According to the notification, the President appointed Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh under the authority vested in him by Article 95(1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh.
The appointment will take effect from the date he takes oath of office, the notification said.