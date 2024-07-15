Quota protesters, Chhatra League clash at Dhaka University
Clashes broke out between the students and job seekers, who have been protesting against the quota system in government jobs, and the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the rulining party.
The chase and counter-chase between the demonstrators and the BCL men started in front of Bijoy Ekattor Hall just after 3:00 pm.
The two sides started hurling brickbats at each other. There was no immediate report of casualties.
Prothom Alo’s Dhaka University correspondent reported from the spot at 3:20 pm that the students, who have been seeking reforms in quota, and the BCL leaders and activists took position at two sides.
Meanwhile, a huge number of students have gathered in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) from 12:00 pm demanding reform in the quota system.
They were chanting slogans to press home their demand.