Hilsa fishing ban to end Sunday midnight

Fishermen are set to resume hilsa fishing as a two-month ban on catching, selling and transportation of the national fish will be ended Sunday midnight.

The fishermen are busy now for preparing nets and boats to go to the rivers for catching hilsa fish in different parts of the country.

With a view to boost the production of hilsa, the government imposed the two-month ban on hilsa catching, selling, hoarding and transporting from 1 March till 30 April.

The ban covers hilsa sanctuaries in six districts -- Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali.