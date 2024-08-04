Students Against Discrimination’s ‘March to Dhaka’ on Monday
Students Against Discrimination has rescheduled their ‘March to Dhaka’ programme to Monday instead of Tuesday calling the protesters across country to march toward the capital.
Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of Students Against Discrimination, made the call in the statement on Sunday.
He said, “Our “March to Dhaka’ has been changed to Monday from Tuesday by an urgent decision after reviewing the situations. We are calling students and people of the country to march to Dhaka tomorrow, Monday.”
“The government has killed numerous students and people. Time has arrived to give a final response. Everyone from adjacent districts of Dhaka in particular will come to Dhaka. Those who can, leave for Dhaka today. Take to streets in Dhaka with freedom-seeking students and people,” he added.
Asif Mahmud further said, “Time has arrived to make the final mark of this students-citizens uprising. Everyone come to Dhaka to be the part of the history. Arrive in Dhaka by tomorrow, Monday, by any means. We the students and the people will create a new Bangladesh.”