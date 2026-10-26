Expats will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia even if Iqama expires: Expatriates' Welfare Minister
Bangladeshi expatriate workers stranded in the country due to flight disruptions will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia even if their iqamas have expired, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has said.
The minister said that once the conflict situation improves and workers are able to travel, their status will be automatically updated in the Saudi system, granting them entry into the country.
He made the remarks at a discussion held at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in New Eskaton, Eskaton Road, Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.
The meeting focused on expanding the migration of skilled workers in strict compliance with Saudi Arabia’s applicable rules and regulations.
The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment shared the information in a press release issued on Monday evening.
Flight disruptions have occurred following attacks by Iran-backed Houthi armed groups on airports in Saudi Arabia. So far, the operations of 144 flights on direct and transit routes connecting Bangladesh have been disrupted. As a result, many expatriate workers have been unable to return to Saudi Arabia on schedule after leave, putting them at risk of having their iqamas (permits authorising them to work legally in the country) expire.
According to the press release, the minister said the government and recruiting agencies could achieve the overseas employment target by working together.
He stressed the need to reduce migration costs, saying it was unreasonable to charge workers Tk 700,000 to Tk 800,000 when they could go abroad for Tk 300,000. He urged recruiting agencies to refrain from collecting excessive fees from workers.
The minister also said the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) was working to introduce modern technology to simplify the process of sending workers abroad and speed up the verification of visa validity.
An open email service is also being introduced and promoted to help resolve complaints, he added.
The minister emphasised the importance of complying with the laws and regulations of the destination country.
State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Md Nurul Haque called on the Saudi government to consider granting special amnesty to Bangladeshi nationals imprisoned in Saudi Arabia during the next Ramadan.
He said bilateral issues could be resolved through discussions and urged recruiting agencies to reduce migration costs.
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Zafer H bin Abiyah said Bangladeshi workers constituted the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia after Saudi nationals.
He expressed hope that the existing friendly relations between the two countries would be further strengthened and expanded in the labour sector.
At the meeting, representatives of recruiting agencies called for simplifying the Takamol test process, reducing fees, resolving manpower-related complications at BMET, and making recruiting agencies stronger and more effective.
The meeting was presided over by Md. Mokhtar Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.
BNP Chairman's Adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury, BMET Director General Jamil Ahmed, Wage Earners' Welfare Board Director General Md. Asaduzzaman and BOESL Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Haque were also present at the discussion.