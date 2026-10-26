Expats will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia even if Iqama expires: Expatriates' Welfare Minister

Bangladeshi expatriate workers stranded in the country due to flight disruptions will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia even if their iqamas have expired, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has said.

The minister said that once the conflict situation improves and workers are able to travel, their status will be automatically updated in the Saudi system, granting them entry into the country.

He made the remarks at a discussion held at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in New Eskaton, Eskaton Road, Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.

The meeting focused on expanding the migration of skilled workers in strict compliance with Saudi Arabia’s applicable rules and regulations.

The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment shared the information in a press release issued on Monday evening.