SoLAR Phase II launched: Solar-powered irrigation reduce costs by 30pc

Bangladesh’s irrigation system relies primarily on imported diesel. Whereas solar-powered irrigation pumps not only reduce diesel consumption but also cut farmers’ irrigation costs by up to 30 per cent, and the government has also committed to installing 45,000 solar irrigation pumps and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Speakers made these remarks at the Inception Workshop of the Solar Energy for Agricultural Resilience (SoLAR) Phase II organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), with support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), at a Dhaka hotel on Monday.

The SoLAR Phase II program builds upon the successful first phase implemented in South Asia and now expands to East Africa (Ethiopia and Kenya) through South–South collaboration. The initiative aims to strengthen the enabling environment and unlock investments for socially inclusive, climate-resilient solar agri-tech solutions, said a press release.