Offices, banks to resume tomorrow after Eid holidays

After a seven-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr, government offices, banks, and insurance institutions across the country will reopen tomorrow marking the return to full-scale administrative and economic activities.Office hours will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm as usual.

Following the extended holiday, a large number of government employees and working professionals have already begun returning to Dhaka from their hometowns.

Major transport hubs, including bus terminals, railway stations, and river ports, have witnessed passenger pressure as people rush back to the capital ahead of the reopening.