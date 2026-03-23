Offices, banks to resume tomorrow after Eid holidays
After a seven-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr, government offices, banks, and insurance institutions across the country will reopen tomorrow marking the return to full-scale administrative and economic activities.Office hours will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm as usual.
Following the extended holiday, a large number of government employees and working professionals have already begun returning to Dhaka from their hometowns.
Major transport hubs, including bus terminals, railway stations, and river ports, have witnessed passenger pressure as people rush back to the capital ahead of the reopening.
Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslim community, was celebrated across the country on March 21 with due religious solemnity and festive enthusiasm.
A seven-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday was announced from March 17 to March 23 on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the newspaper industry also observed a five-day break for Eid. The holiday, declared by the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), ran from March 19 to March 23 and will also end today.
As the holiday period concludes, the country is set to return to its regular rhythm of administrative and financial activities.