Best environment prevailing to go to Italy through the legal process: Expert

Giuseppe Di Giovanni, Migration Expert, Embassy of Italy, explicitly expressed his opinion and said that presently the best environment is prevailing to go to Italy on an employment visa through the legal process.

He made the disclosure at a national consultation on 'Skills, Migration and Mobility: The Way Forward for Bangladesh,' organised by the Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Programme (OKUP) was held on 28 September 2026 at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka, says a press release.

The consultation was part of OKUP’s engagement in the Global Strategy for Skills Migration and Development (GS4S), a Horizon Europe project led by Radboud University and funded by the European Union.

Very high-profile migration experts presented their thoughtful deliberations on the occasion.