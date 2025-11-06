Highest single-day death toll from dengue, infections rising

The dengue situation in Bangladesh is taking a grave turn. Since the beginning of November, both infections and deaths have been rising daily. In the last 24-hour period, from 8:00 am Tuesday to 8:00 am Wednesday, 10 people died of dengue, marking the highest single-day death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year.

Earlier, on 21 September, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 12 dengue-related deaths. However, the report clarified that three of those deaths had occurred the previous day, on 20 September. Based on that, the latest 24-hour count marks the highest number of deaths in a single day from Aedes mosquito–borne dengue this year.