10th Bangladesh-US army dialogue successfully concludes
The two-day 10th Bangladesh-United States Army Dialogue concluded successfully at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.
Representatives of the armies of both countries took part in the meeting and held productive discussions on various important issues aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation.
Before the dialogue began, on 26 October, the head of the US delegation, Major General Giles JS Cornelia, deputy commanding General for Strategy and Plans of the US Army Pacific Command, paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by Brigadier General Syed Ashikur Rahman, Director of the Directorate of Military Training of the Bangladesh Army.
During the dialogue, both sides held detailed discussions on various aspects of strengthening military cooperation, enhancing capabilities and advancing the strategic partnership.
Special emphasis was placed on training and exchange of experience, enhancing capabilities in the use of advanced technology and military equipment and expanding mutual cooperation.
The two sides also reached a consensus on coordinated preparedness and effective measures to address natural and man-made disasters.