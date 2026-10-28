10th Bangladesh-US army dialogue successfully concludes

Before the dialogue began, on 26 October, the head of the US delegation, Major General Giles JS Cornelia, deputy commanding General for Strategy and Plans of the US Army Pacific Command, paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Brigadier General Syed Ashikur Rahman, Director of the Directorate of Military Training of the Bangladesh Army.