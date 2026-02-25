Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 110, maximum Tk 2,805

The meeting unanimously decided that, according to Islamic Shariah, Fitra may be paid with any one of the following commodities: flour, barley, raisins, dates, or cheese. If Fitra is paid with wheat or flour, half a sa, or 1 kg 650 grams, or its market price of Tk 110 must be given.

If paid with barley, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 595; if paid with dates, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 2,475; if paid with raisins, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 2,640; and if paid with cheese, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 2,805 must be given.