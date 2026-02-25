Dhaka
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 110, maximum Tk 2,805
Islamic Foundation has fixed this year’s Sadaqatul Fitr (Fitra) at a minimum of Tk 110 and a maximum of Tk 2,805 per person.
The Public Relations Wing of Islamic Foundation said this in a press release today, Wednesday.
The press release said the rate of Fitra for the month of Ramadan of 1447 Hijri was fixed at a meeting of the National Sadaqatul Fitr Fixing Committee held this afternoon.
The meeting took place at the conference room of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque of the Islamic Foundation with Mufti Maulana Abdul Malek, chairman of the committee and khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
The meeting unanimously decided that, according to Islamic Shariah, Fitra may be paid with any one of the following commodities: flour, barley, raisins, dates, or cheese. If Fitra is paid with wheat or flour, half a sa, or 1 kg 650 grams, or its market price of Tk 110 must be given.
If paid with barley, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 595; if paid with dates, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 2,475; if paid with raisins, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 2,640; and if paid with cheese, one sa, or 3 kg 300 grams, or its market value of Tk 2,805 must be given.
These Fitra rates were determined based on the market prices of flour, barley, dates, raisins, and cheese collected from all divisions of the country. Muslims may pay Sadaqatul Fitr with any of these items or their market value according to their ability, said the Islamic Foundation.
The press release added that retail prices of these items vary in different regions of the country. Accordingly, paying Fitra according to local prices will also be valid.