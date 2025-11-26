Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates Armed Forces Day-2025

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday celebrated the Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh with a view to brightening the country's image across the world and upholding the image of Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The Defence Wing of Bangladesh High Commission hosted a reception at Bangladesh High Commission Auditorium to mark the day, says a press release.

Lieutenant General Manish Luthra, Director General Military Operations of Indian Army was present as Chief Guest. Defence advisers/attaches and diplomats of different countries based in New Delhi, senior officers from the Indian armed forces, journalists, members from Bangladeshi community and few Indian war veterans of 1971 attended the event.

The programme began with the national anthem of India and Bangladesh respectively.