Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates Armed Forces Day-2025
Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday celebrated the Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh with a view to brightening the country's image across the world and upholding the image of Bangladesh Armed Forces.
The Defence Wing of Bangladesh High Commission hosted a reception at Bangladesh High Commission Auditorium to mark the day, says a press release.
Lieutenant General Manish Luthra, Director General Military Operations of Indian Army was present as Chief Guest. Defence advisers/attaches and diplomats of different countries based in New Delhi, senior officers from the Indian armed forces, journalists, members from Bangladeshi community and few Indian war veterans of 1971 attended the event.
The programme began with the national anthem of India and Bangladesh respectively.
Defence Adviser of Bangladesh high commission, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, in his welcome speech, mentioned the great sacrifice of the war heroes of India besides the Mukti-Bahini of Bangladesh in achieving the glorious victory in 1971.
He also highlighted on the progress of defence cooperation between Bangladesh and India, as well as the advancement of Bangladesh Armed Forces at home and international arena.
The High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Riaz Hamidullah, in his remarks emphasised that Bangladesh and India are bound by shared history, culture, and geography, and that the ties between their peoples rest on a strong foundation.
He further noted that the basis of this relationship must not be deception, but rather mutual respect and trust.
Recalling India’s contribution to Bangladesh’s war of independence, the High Commissioner highlighted that during the challenging period of 1971, India played a crucial role for Bangladesh.
He acknowledged that there remain several challenges and sensitive issues in the bilateral relationship. To build a brighter future for the peoples of both countries, he stressed the need for wisdom and cooperation in the days ahead.
The high commissioner also underscored that in order to ensure peace, stability, and a prosperous future for the peoples of Bangladesh and India, both nations must not only address existing challenges but also seize opportunities for mutual collaboration.
In his speech, the High Commissioner paid solemn tribute to the women who endured suffering during the Liberation War of 1971, as well as to the 1,668 members of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in that struggle.
The chief guest of the program, Lieutenant General Manish Luthra of the Indian Army reflected upon the deep-rooted historical relations between Bangladesh and India. He highlighted how the two nations have stood by each other in times of need and how their shared sacrifices and cultural ties have laid the foundation of a unique friendship.
Describing the bilateral relationship as truly remarkable and exemplary, he emphasised that the cooperation between the two countries extends beyond the present spectrum.
Lieutenant General Luthra expressed his strong conviction that this partnership, built on mutual trust and respect, will continue to grow stronger in the days ahead.
Afterwards, Indian war veterans who had contributed to Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 were felicitated by the chief guest and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India.
Later, a short clip containing the contribution of Bangladesh Armed Forces in nation-building and for international peace was screened, followed by cutting of the cake and photo sessions.