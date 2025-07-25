Milestone tragedy: Another child dies from injuries in jet crash

Another child has died from burn injuries sustained in the crash of a military jet at Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.

The child, Ayman (10), passed away today, Friday, at 9:32 am while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

According to resident surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman, 45 per cent of Ayman’s body had been burned.