Milestone tragedy: Another child dies from injuries in jet crash
Another child has died from burn injuries sustained in the crash of a military jet at Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.
The child, Ayman (10), passed away today, Friday, at 9:32 am while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
According to resident surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman, 45 per cent of Ayman’s body had been burned.
The crash occurred around 1:15 pm on Monday, when a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, resulting in multiple casualties.
As of 10:00 am today, Friday, the Directorate General of Health Services reported that the death toll from the incident has risen to 32, while 51 people remain under treatment in various hospitals.
Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) office had confirmed the deaths of 31 people as of Tuesday noon. Later that night, another victim died at the burn institute, bringing the media-reported death toll to 32.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued Thursday at 6:20 pm, Milestone School and College authorities said the crash had claimed the lives of 20 students, 2 teachers, and 2 guardians.