Interim govt preparing simultaneously for local govt, parliamentary elections: Dr Yunus
He also recalled his meeting with EU President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York in September last year when they discussed possible areas of support in the fight against corruption and Bangladesh’s increased shift towards renewable energy from fossil fuel
Nicola Beer, the vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), has assured Bangladesh’s interim government of its support in carrying out vital reforms it had undertaken.
She made the comments when she met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna Tuesday.
“We have come in a very challenging time; we back the interim government and its reform agenda,” she said, adding that the EU has the technical expertise to provide the support.
“Everything we can do, please ask,” she said.
“It is important to make it visible that the interim government of Bangladesh is not only working but also delivering,” she added.
Calling the present period an opportune time, Muhammad Yunus sought EIB’s help in tackling corruption, the green transition in energy, and formulating a broader plan for the Sundarbans mangrove forest and the surrounding region and river system.
He also sought EIB’s support in building facilities in Chittagong Port for the development of the people in eastern Bangladesh and water management in northern Bangladesh.
Dr Yunus said the development in eastern Bangladesh, in the largest port in the region, will also benefit eastern India and Myanmar.
He also recalled his meeting with EU President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York in September last year when they discussed possible areas of support in the fight against corruption and Bangladesh’s increased shift towards renewable energy from fossil fuel.
The chief adviser also noted his recent meeting with EU envoys when many areas of cooperation were discussed.
He elaborated on the interim government plans to hold the next general elections and local government polls.
Muhammad Yunus informed her that the interim government was also simultaneously preparing for local government elections to make sure that “local government is really local and a government”.
Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Chairman Ashik Mahmud Chowdhory, Senior Secretary for SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, ERD Secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky and EU Ambassador in Dhaka Michael Miller were, among others, present on the occasion.