20 more die of dengue, 1889 new cases in 24 hours

Some 20 people have succumbed to dengue fever in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,246.
An alarming 257 deaths have been recorded in the 21 days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 1,889 people – 412 in Dhaka and 1,477 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the 24-hour period, according to the health directorate.
Of the fresh deaths, 10 have been reported from the capital city, while the remaining 10 from outside.
A total of 252,990 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.