Security operation in Bandarban’s Retlang area continues: ISPR

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) today said a security operation is underway in the remote Retlang area of Bandarban.

The ongoing operation follows a special raid conducted on June 28 on a joint hideout of the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-Main) in the rugged Retlang area, according to an ISPR press release.

Sensing the presence of the security forces, members of the armed groups managed to flee the hideout and an exchange of fire took place between the two sides.