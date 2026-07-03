Security operation in Bandarban’s Retlang area continues: ISPR
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) today said a security operation is underway in the remote Retlang area of Bandarban.
The ongoing operation follows a special raid conducted on June 28 on a joint hideout of the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-Main) in the rugged Retlang area, according to an ISPR press release.
Sensing the presence of the security forces, members of the armed groups managed to flee the hideout and an exchange of fire took place between the two sides.
The operation is continuing in the surrounding areas, the release said.
The ISPR said further details could not be disclosed at this stage for operational security reasons and added that comprehensive information would be provided after the operation concludes.
The release urged all concerned to refrain from spreading misleading information and propaganda regarding the operation.