NBR employees’ work abstention called off

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) Reform Unity Council has suspended its movement withdrawing the previously declared indefinite full-day work abstention across all offices in the country, scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday.

The announcement to withdraw the program was made by the NBR Reform Unity Council in a press release sent to the media around 8:00pm today. In the statement, a call was made for a prompt decision regarding the removal of the NBR Chairman.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Ministry of Finance stated that the necessary amendments to the ordinance issued regarding the NBR would be made through discussions by 31 July.

Earlier this afternoon, the NBR Reform Unity Council had announced a new programme of work abstention from 9:00am to 5:00pm for an indefinite period at all customs and tax offices across the country, exempting international passenger services and the import of medicines and life-saving equipment.