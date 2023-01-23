Holy Shab-e-Meraj on 18 Feb

Islamic Foundation Director General (Additional Secretary) Md Munim Hasan presided over the meeting.
The committee, after reviewing all the data, said that the moon of the holy month of Rajab of Hijri 1444 was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today.
The holy month of Rajab will start from tomorrow (24 January).
Every year, on the night of Rajab 26, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah.
In the journey, the Prophet travelled on the "Buraq" to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers.
Muslim devotees will offer special prayers at mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.