Former state minister Tuku’s son Asif owns 4 properties in the UK

SM Asif Shams, former mayor of Bera pourasava in Pabna, has been found to own four properties in the United Kingdom—both in his own name and under a company solely owned by him.

He is the son of former state minister for home affairs and ex–Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament, Shamsul Hoque Tuku.

A Prothom Alo investigation traced ownership records showing that Asif Shams owns a flat at Magellan House beside Queen Mary University in East London, as well as three houses in the city of Newport, Wales—two on South Market Street and one on Potter Street.