Mitu murder case trial begins

A Chattogram court on Sunday started the trial of seven suspects, including the victim’s husband former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter, in a much talked murder case of Mahmuda Akter Mitu in 2016.

The court of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3 Md Jashim Uddin started the trial after testifying to Mitu’s father former police officer Mosharraf Hossain as the first witnesses on Sunday.

Metropolitan public prosecutor Md Abdur Rashid represented the state while advocate Golam Mawla Murad represented Babul during the hearing.

The same court indicted the seven accused on 13 March including Babul and ordered the case to trial.