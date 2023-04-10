Mitu murder case trial begins

A Chattogram court on Sunday started the trial of seven suspects, including the victim’s husband former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter, in a much talked murder case of Mahmuda Akter Mitu in 2016.
The court of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3 Md Jashim Uddin started the trial after testifying to Mitu’s father former police officer Mosharraf Hossain as the first witnesses on Sunday.
Metropolitan public prosecutor Md Abdur Rashid represented the state while advocate Golam Mawla Murad represented Babul during the hearing.
The same court indicted the seven accused on 13 March including Babul and ordered the case to trial.
The other suspects in the case are Kamrul Islam Shikdar Musa, Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Shahjahan Mia, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Khairul Islam and Anwar Hossain.
Five others alleged suspects including Babul were present before the court during the hearing.
Mitu was shot dead near the city’s GEC Intersection on 5 June, 2016 as she was taking her son to school.
Babul Akter, a police super at the time, filed a case in 2016 after his wife Mitu was murdered in a daylight. Later Babul himself became the key suspect in the case following the PBI investigation.
Mitu’s father filed another case after the PBI submitted its final investigation report. But the court dismissed that case and revived the case filed by Babul himself.
PBI submitted charge sheet against seven people including Babul on 13 September last year while the court accepted the charge sheet on 10 October.