EU High Representative concerned about killings, arrests in Bangladesh

"In the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Laos on 27 July, I conveyed to the representative of Bangladesh and former Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen, MP, my grave concern at the announcement of a 'shoot on sight policy' and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.

"I am also deeply concerned by the killings of law enforcement officers, violence, torture, mass arrests and damage to property that have taken place.