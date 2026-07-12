Former speaker Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar passes away

Veteran politician and former Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar, has passed away. He died at a hospital in the capital early on Sunday (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un). He was 95.

Sircar, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, died at around 4:00am while undergoing treatment at Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli, BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo.

During the presidency of former President Ziaur Rahman, Sircar served as state minister for public works and urban development. He later served as state minister for foreign affairs in the cabinet of President Abdus Sattar.