EU deploys 56 long-term observers in Bangladesh

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) today deployed 56 long-term observers (LTOs) across all 64 districts of Bangladesh to monitor the parliamentary elections scheduled for 12 February.

"The long-term observers are a critical element of our mission. Their observations and insights will ground our impartial and fact-based evaluation of the electoral process," said the Deputy Chief Observer, Inta Lase at a brief ceremony before the deployment at a city hotel.

The EU EOM follows a robust and well-established methodology of long-term, nationwide observation to ensure a balanced and thorough assessment of the electoral process.