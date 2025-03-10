Hotline launched at Police HQ to prevent violence against women
A hotline service has been launched at Police Headquarters to take swift action against women repression, aggressive gestures towards women, slander, eve teasing and sexual harassment.
If such an incidents happen anywhere in the country, complaints can be made to the hotline numbers which will be available round the clock, said a media release issued on Monday.
The hotline numbers are—01320002001, 01320002002 and 01320002222.
Besides, the Police Cyber Support for Women Facebook page is still operational to provide legal services and protection to the victims of cybercrimes.
Bangladesh Police follows a zero-tolerance policy to maintain law and order and prevent crime as well as prevent repression on women and children.
It also is committed to taking appropriate legal actions against the repressors of women and children, said the release.